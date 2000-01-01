Company Profile

MZI Resources Ltd is Australia based firm which is focused on the high-value minerals of zircon, rutile, and leucoxene. It has two projects namely, Tiwi Island and Keysbrook project which contributes the major part of the company revenue. The Keysbrook project hosts a major leucoxene deposit, located near Perth where the heavy mineral concentrate is produced and then transported for further processing. Most of its revenue is earned through the sales of Leucoxene and zircon mineral from the Australian market.