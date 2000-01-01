N1 Holdings Ltd (ASX:N1H)

APAC company
Company Info - N1H

  • Market CapAUD5.460m
  • SymbolASX:N1H
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000N1H7

Company Profile

N1 Holdings Ltd is engaged in mortgage broking business. It provides broking services for residential lending, home loan, and commercial and asset lending products.

