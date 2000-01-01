N4 Pharma (LSE:N4P)

UK company
  • Market Cap£2.940m
  • SymbolLSE:N4P
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYW8QM32

Company Profile

N4 Pharma PLC is a specialist pharmaceutical company which reformulates existing drugs and vaccines to improve their performance. Its vaccines include Nuvac and Nuvec.

