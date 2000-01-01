Company Profile

Nabors is one of the world's largest land rig drilling contractors. The company has more than 500 land rigs, more than 600 land workover rigs, and numerous offshore rigs that drill for oil and natural gas globally. The company derives about 75% of its revenue from North America. In addition, Nabors provides well servicing, engineering, transportation, and other services for oil and gas producers.Nabors Industries Ltd owns and operates land-based drilling rig fleet. It provides offshore platform workover and drilling rigs in the United States and international markets.