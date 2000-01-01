Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NBRV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NBRV

  • Market Cap$138.680m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:NBRV
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINIE00BYQMW233

Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics AG is engaged in the research and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics.

Latest NBRV news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .