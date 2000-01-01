NACCO Industries Inc A (NYSE:NC)
North American company
Market Info - NC
Company Info - NC
- Market Cap$180.100m
- SymbolNYSE:NC
- IndustryEnergy
- Currency
- ISINUS6295791031
Company Profile
NACCO Industries Inc is a holding company that operates primarily in the mining industry. The company operates surface mines that supply coal primarily to power generation companies under long-term contracts and provide other value-added services to natural resource companies. It mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico for power generation.NACCO Industries Inc along with its subsidiaries is engaged mining coal primarily for use in power generation and provides value-added services for natural resource companies.