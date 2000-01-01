Company Profile

NACCO Industries Inc is a holding company that operates primarily in the mining industry. The company operates surface mines that supply coal primarily to power generation companies under long-term contracts and provide other value-added services to natural resource companies. It mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico for power generation.