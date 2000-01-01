Nacon SA Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:NACON)

European company
Company Info - NACON

  • SymbolEURONEXT:NACON
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013482791

Company Profile

Nacon SA is a France based video game company. It designs and distributes accessories for video game consoles, and publishes video games for various platforms.

