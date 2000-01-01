Company Profile

NagaCorp Ltd is an investment holding company primarily involved in the resorts & casinos industry. The company has two business segments, Casino Operations; and Hotel and Entertainment Operations. The Casino Operations business manages gaming activities, primarily at the company's flagship resort, NagaWorld. The resort has a variety of gaming halls, shopping galleries, restaurants, and meeting spaces. Furthermore, it containsegments both gaming tables and electronic gaming machines. The Hotel & Entertainment Operations segment manages the hotel and leisure businesses of the company. NagaCorp generates the vast majority of its revenue in Cambodia, where it has a casino license until 2065.