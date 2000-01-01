NagaCorp Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:3918)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 3918
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 3918
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:3918
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResorts And Casinos
- Currency
- ISINKYG6382M1096
Company Profile
NagaCorp Ltd is an investment holding company primarily involved in the resorts & casinos industry. The company has two business segments, Casino Operations; and Hotel and Entertainment Operations. The Casino Operations business manages gaming activities, primarily at the company's flagship resort, NagaWorld. The resort has a variety of gaming halls, shopping galleries, restaurants, and meeting spaces. Furthermore, it containsegments both gaming tables and electronic gaming machines. The Hotel & Entertainment Operations segment manages the hotel and leisure businesses of the company. NagaCorp generates the vast majority of its revenue in Cambodia, where it has a casino license until 2065.NagaCorp Ltd is an investment holding company. Through its subsidiaries the group is engaged in the operation of a hotel and entertainment complex, NagaWorld, in Cambodia providing gaming, leisure and entertainment services.