NagaCorp Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:3918)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 3918

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3918

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:3918
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorResorts And Casinos
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG6382M1096

Company Profile

NagaCorp Ltd is an investment holding company primarily involved in the resorts & casinos industry. The company has two business segments, Casino Operations; and Hotel and Entertainment Operations. The Casino Operations business manages gaming activities, primarily at the company's flagship resort, NagaWorld. The resort has a variety of gaming halls, shopping galleries, restaurants, and meeting spaces. Furthermore, it containsegments both gaming tables and electronic gaming machines. The Hotel & Entertainment Operations segment manages the hotel and leisure businesses of the company. NagaCorp generates the vast majority of its revenue in Cambodia, where it has a casino license until 2065.NagaCorp Ltd is an investment holding company. Through its subsidiaries the group is engaged in the operation of a hotel and entertainment complex, NagaWorld, in Cambodia providing gaming, leisure and entertainment services.

Latest 3918 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .