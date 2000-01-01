Nagarro SE Ordinary Shares (XETRA:NA9)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NA9

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NA9

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolXETRA:NA9
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A3H2200

Company Profile

Nagarro SE is a digital engineering company. It offers application development and management, digital product engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud solutions, digital marketing, IoT solutions, digital commerce solutions, managed services, and others.

Latest NA9 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .