Company Profile

NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc engages in the development of renewable energy projects. The company is developing a project, the NaiKun Wind Project on the north coast of British Columbia in Hecate Strait. It has an investigative license from the Government of British Columbia providing the ability to develop wind energy projects in Hecate Strait. The license includes two transmission corridors that would connect the NaiKun Wind Project to Haida Gwaii and the mainland power grid and includes the license of occupancy for the Company's Met Mast. The company derives its revenue from the sale of energy.NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc is engaged in the development of renewable energy projects. The company is currently developing a project on the north coast of British Columbia in Hecate Strait.