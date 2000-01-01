Company Profile

Nakama Group PLC is a recruitment company of two branded solutions placing people into specialist and management positions. Business activity of the group is functioned through Asia Pacific, UK and USA segments. Asia Pacific, which includes Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore; the UK, which includes candidates placed in the United Kingdom and Europe, USA, which includes candidates placed in the United States. The company operates in the digital, creative, media, marketing, and technology sectors. It offers permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment services to corporations, creative agencies, start-ups, and SME's, as well as services for business change and IT in insurance and investment management under the Highams brand.Nakama Group PLC is a technology recruitment consultancy. The Company operates in the digital, creative, media, marketing, technology sectors with offices in the UK, Asia, USA and Australia.