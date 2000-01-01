Naked Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAKD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NAKD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NAKD
- Market Cap$16.440m
- SymbolNASDAQ:NAKD
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINUS6298392001
Company Profile
Naked Brand Group Inc through its wholly-owned subsidiary is engaged in manufacturing and selling of direct and wholesale men and women undergarments to consumers and retailers.It includes underwear,intimate apparel,lounge wear and sleepwear.