Company Profile

Naked Wines PLC is engaged in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits. The company's operating segment includes Retail, Commercial, Naked Wines and Lay and Wheeler. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail segment. The Retail segment is a customer based wine retailer, selling wine, beer, and spirits from stores across the UK, and online. Commercial segment is a business-to-business (B2B) wine retailer selling to pubs, restaurants, and events. Its Lay and Wheeler is a specialist in the fine wine market and provides cellarage services to customers. Naked Wine is a customer funded international online wine retailer. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the UK and also has a presence in Rest of Europe, USA, and Australia.