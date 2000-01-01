Nam Cheong Ltd (SGX:N4E)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - N4E

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - N4E

  • Market CapSGD50.010m
  • SymbolSGX:N4E
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAerospace & Defense
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG6361R2024

Company Profile

Nam Cheong Ltd along with its subsidiaries is an offshore marine group engaged in the construction and supply of offshore support vessels used in the offshore oil & gas exploration & production & oil services industries.

Latest N4E news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .