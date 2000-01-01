Company Profile

Nam Lee Pressed Metal Industries Ltd is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and supplying of metal products and solutions for diverse industries in building, shipping container and infrastructure. It is specialized providers of fabricated metal products and cutting- edge metal solutions. The firm also provides aluminum frames for container refrigeration units. The organization's segments include Aluminum Segment, Mild Steel Segment, Stainless Steel Segment and other. Aluminum Segment products cater building construction and other industrial uses, such as curtain walls, cladding windows, and container refrigeration units account for major part of firm's earning.Nam Lee Pressed Metal Industries Ltd, together with its subsidiaries is engaged in designing, fabrication, supply and installation of steel and aluminium products in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers gates, door frames, railings, and laundry racks.