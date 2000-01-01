Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NTP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NTP

  • Market Cap$324.450m
  • SymbolNYSE:NTP
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINVGG639071023

Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc is engaged in the business of property development and management. The company is focused on redevelopment of parcels of land into commercial complexes.

Latest NTP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .