Namaste Technologies Inc (TSX:N)
- Market CapCAD87.420m
- SymbolTSX:N
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- ISINCA62987D1087
Namaste Technologies Inc is the online retailer of medical cannabis delivery systems globally. Namaste distributes vaporizers and smoking accessories through e-commerce sites in 26 countries and with five distribution hubs located around the world.