Namibia Critical Metals Inc (TSX:NMI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NMI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NMI
- Market CapCAD40.570m
- SymbolTSX:NMI
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA62988F1027
Company Profile
Namibia Critical Metals Inc, formerly Namibia Rare Earths Inc is engaged in the business of exploration and development of rare earth properties in Namibia.