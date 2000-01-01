Namibia Rare Earths Inc (TSX:NRE)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NRE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NRE

  • Market CapCAD44.440m
  • SymbolTSX:NRE
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA62986A1057

Company Profile

Namibia Rare Earths Inc is engaged in the business of exploration and development of rare earth properties in Namibia.

Latest NRE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .