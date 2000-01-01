NamSys Inc (TSX:CTZ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CTZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CTZ
- Market CapCAD22.650m
- SymbolTSX:CTZ
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINCA6300001071
Company Profile
NamSys Inc is engaged in the development and production of currency inventory management and control systems for financial institutions, retailers, currency carriers, casino and mass transit operators, and various government agencies.