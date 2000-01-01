Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Ltd (SEHK:1229)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD171.440m
  • SymbolSEHK:1229
  • IndustryEnergy
  • ISINBMG6390D1092

Company Profile

Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Ltd is a natural resources company which is engaged in the business of coal mining. The company owns the mining rights in the kaiyuan open pit coal mine.

