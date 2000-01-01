Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Ltd (SEHK:1229)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1229
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1229
- Market CapHKD171.440m
- SymbolSEHK:1229
- IndustryEnergy
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG6390D1092
Company Profile
Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Ltd is a natural resources company which is engaged in the business of coal mining. The company owns the mining rights in the kaiyuan open pit coal mine.