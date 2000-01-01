Nanfang Communication Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1617)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1617
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1617
- Market CapHKD4.570bn
- SymbolSEHK:1617
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINKYG6390W1078
Company Profile
Nanfang Communication Holdings Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and sale of fiber optic cables. Its customers include national and regional telecommunications network operators and telecommunications supporting services providers in the PRC.