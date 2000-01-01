Nanfang Communication Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1617)

APAC company
Market Info - 1617

Company Info - 1617

  • Market CapHKD4.570bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1617
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG6390W1078

Company Profile

Nanfang Communication Holdings Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and sale of fiber optic cables. Its customers include national and regional telecommunications network operators and telecommunications supporting services providers in the PRC.

