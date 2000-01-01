Nanjing Panda Electronics Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:553)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 553

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 553

  • Market CapHKD9.005bn
  • SymbolSEHK:553
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000003T4

Company Profile

Nanjing Panda Electronics Co Ltd is a manufacturer and supplier of electronic equipment products. It operates in four main segments: Intelligent City Industry, Electronic Manufacturing Service, Intelligent Manufacturing Industry, and Others.

Latest 553 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .