Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Market Cap$10.840m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:NNDM
  • IndustryTechnology
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS63008G2030

Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd is engaged in research and development of a three dimensional printer that prints electronic circuit boards, also known as printed circuit boards, and ink materials and products based on nano-technology.

