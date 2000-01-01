Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NNDM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NNDM
- Market Cap$10.840m
- SymbolNASDAQ:NNDM
- IndustryTechnology
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS63008G2030
Company Profile
Nano Dimension Ltd is engaged in research and development of a three dimensional printer that prints electronic circuit boards, also known as printed circuit boards, and ink materials and products based on nano-technology.