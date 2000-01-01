Company Profile

Nano One Materials Corp is a Canada based company engaged in developing processing technology for the production of battery materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage, and consumer electronics. It is a technology company with a patented process for the low-cost production of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries.Nano One Materials Corp is a technology company. It is primarily engaged in developing patented technology for the low-cost production of high performance battery materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage, and consumer electronics.