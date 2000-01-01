Nano One Materials Corp (TSX:NNO)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NNO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NNO

  • Market CapCAD77.190m
  • SymbolTSX:NNO
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA63010A1030

Company Profile

Nano One Materials Corp is a technology company. It is primarily engaged in developing patented technology for the low-cost production of high performance battery materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage, and consumer electronics.

Latest NNO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .