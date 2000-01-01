Company Profile

Nanoco Group PLC is an UK-based company which is engaged in research, development, and manufacturing of heavy-metal-free quantum dots and semiconductor nanoparticles. The company uses cadmium-free quantum dot (CFQD) technology to produce efficient, low cost and lightweight solar cells as well as it offers enhanced color, energy efficiency, and seamless integration into existing production processes and enables tunable and high-efficiency lighting. The company's products include cadmium-free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, and nanoparticles which offer the potential for display, lighting, solar and biological imaging applications. Most of the company's revenue comes from joint development agreements, individual project development programs and from the sale of quantum dot products.