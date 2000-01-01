Company Profile

Nanofilm Technologies International Ltd is a provider of nanotechnology solutions in Asia. Its solutions serve as key catalysts enabling customers to achieve high value-add advancements in their end-products, in an environmentally sustainable manner. The company operates through Advanced Materials Business Unit (BU), Nanofabrication BU and Industrial Equipment BU segments. Its Advanced Materials BU provides advanced materials through surface solution services based on its vacuum coating technologies and processes. Its surface solution services involve the use of FCVA (and FCVA-hybrid with PVD) and PVD coating equipment to deposit its advanced materials on customers' end-products, enabling customers to achieve their desired functional and/or decorative improvements to their end-products.