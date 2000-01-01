Company Profile

Nanoform Finland PLC is an nanoparticle medicine enabling company. The company works together with pharma and biotech partners to reduce attrition in clinical trials and enhance their molecules' formulation performance through its nanoforming services. Its patented and scalable Controlled Expansion of Supercritical Solutions (CESS) technology produces nanoformed API particles as small as 10nm. This enables poorly soluble molecules in the pharmaceutical pipeline to progress into clinical development by increasing their rate of dissolution and by improving their bioavailability. Its technology provides novel opportunities in many value-enhancing drug delivery applications.