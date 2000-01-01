Nanogate SE (XETRA:N7G)

European company
Company Info - N7G

  • Market Cap€14.740m
  • SymbolXETRA:N7G
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorChemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A0JKHC9

Company Profile

Nanogate SE is an integrated systems provider for high-performance surfaces for various sectors. It develops and produces high-quality surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties such as scratch resistance, chemical resistance, UV protection, easier cleaning, with hygienic properties, anti-fogging or anti-static. The company offers a range of services which includes material design to the integration of high-performance surfaces and plastic components in customer processes. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Overseas countries which include the USA and Europe.Nanogate SE is an integrated systems provider for high-performance surfaces for various sectors. The company is engaged in the development, production, enhancement and sale of plastics in glazing applications.

