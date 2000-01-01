Company Profile

Nanosonics is a single-product company, and its trophon device provides automated high-level disinfection, or HLD, of ultrasound probes used in semicritical procedures. The patented technology uses low temperature sonically-activated hydrogen peroxide mist that is suitable for the sensitive probe. Automated HLD is increasingly being adopted as the standard of care globally as it is superior in preventing cross-infection across patients. Nanosonics’s revenue stream comprises capital sales of trophon units and ongoing consumables sales. As at June 2020, there were 23,720 trophon units installed globally. Market penetration rates range from 77% in Australia and New Zealand, approximately 52% in the United States to low-single-digit penetration in EMEA and elsewhere in Asia-Pacific.Nanosonics Ltd provides technological solutions and devices for infection control. Some of its products are Trophon EPR, Sonex HL and NanoNebulant Cartridges and Chemical Indicators.