Nanosonics Ltd (ASX:NAN)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NAN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NAN

  • Market CapAUD1.959bn
  • SymbolASX:NAN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000NAN9

Company Profile

Nanosonics Ltd provides technological solutions and devices for infection control. Some of its products are Trophon EPR, Sonex HL and NanoNebulant Cartridges and Chemical Indicators.

Latest NAN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .