NanoString Technologies Inc is a biotechnology company involved in translational research and molecular diagnostics. The product portfolio is based on a novel digital molecular barcoding technology. This technology, nCounter Analysis System, uses molecular barcodes and single-molecule imaging to distinguish and count hundreds of unique transcripts in a single reaction. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from the Americas and also has a presence in Europe and Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. Other products and services include Analysis Solutions, GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, Gene Expression, Vantage 3D Assays, Sample Prep, and nCounter Consumables. The system is used for performing cancer research, biomarker validation and screening, and next-generation sequencing validation.