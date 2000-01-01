Company Profile

Nanotech Security Corp manufactures and markets nano-optic products that have brand protection and enhancement applications across a wide range of markets including banknotes, tax stamps, secure government documents and the pharmaceutical industry. Its products and services include KolourOptik Technology, which uses nano-optics for the sophisticated security authentication and Optical Thin Film Technology, which is a form of colour shift technology.