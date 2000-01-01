Nanotech Security Corp (TSX:NTS)

North American company
Market Info - NTS

Company Info - NTS

  • Market CapCAD21.450m
  • SymbolTSX:NTS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
  • Currency
  • ISINCA63009M1005

Company Profile

Nanotech Security Corp manufactures and markets nano-optic products that have brand protection and enhancement applications across a wide range of markets including banknotes, tax stamps, secure government documents and the pharmaceutical industry. Its products and services include KolourOptik Technology, which uses nano-optics for the sophisticated security authentication and Optical Thin Film Technology, which is a form of colour shift technology.Nanotech Security Corp manufactures and markets nano-optic products that have brand protection and enhancement applications across a wide range of markets including banknotes, tax stamps, secure government documents and the pharmaceutical industry.

