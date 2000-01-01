NanoXplore Inc (TSE:GRA)
Company Info - GRA
Market Cap: CAD748.040m
Symbol: TSE:GRA
Industry: Basic Material
Sector: Chemicals
- Currency
ISIN: CA63010G1000
NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.NanoXplore Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of graphene powder for use in industrial markets as well as standard and custom graphene enhanced thermoplastic products.