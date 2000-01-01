NanoXplore Inc (TSE:GRA)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GRA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GRA

  • Market CapCAD748.040m
  • SymbolTSE:GRA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorChemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA63010G1000

Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.NanoXplore Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of graphene powder for use in industrial markets as well as standard and custom graphene enhanced thermoplastic products.

Latest GRA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .