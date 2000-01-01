NanoXplore Inc (TSX:GRA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GRA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GRA
- Market CapCAD163.340m
- SymbolTSX:GRA
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorChemicals
- Currency
- ISINCA63010G1000
Company Profile
NanoXplore Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of graphene powder for use in industrial markets as well as standard and custom graphene enhanced thermoplastic products.