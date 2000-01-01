NantKwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK)

Company Info - NK

  • Market Cap$375.760m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:NK
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS63016Q1022

Company Profile

NantKwest Inc is a biotechnology firm operating mainly in the United States. It undertakes research and discovery of drugs to cure virally-induced cancers, bacterial and fungal diseases. Its pipeline product includes taNK, haNK, and aNK.

