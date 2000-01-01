Nasdaq Inc Ordinary Shares - 144A (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NDAQ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NDAQ

  • Market Cap$23.390bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:NDAQ
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorFinancial Data & Stock Exchanges
  • Currency
  • ISINUS6311031081

Company Profile

Nasdaq is primarily known for its equity exchange, but in addition to its market services business (about 35% of sales), the company sells and distributes exchange data through its information services segment (30%). Information services offers Nasdaq-branded indexes to asset managers and investors. Nasdaq's corporate services business (20%) offers listing services and related investor relations products to publicly traded companies. Through the company's market technology group (15%), Nasdaq facilitates the exchange operations of other exchanges throughout the world and provides financial compliance services.Nasdaq Inc is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services.

Latest NDAQ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .