Company Profile

Nasdaq is primarily known for its equity exchange, but in addition to its market services business (about 35% of sales), the company sells and distributes exchange data through its information services segment (30%). Information services offers Nasdaq-branded indexes to asset managers and investors. Nasdaq's corporate services business (20%) offers listing services and related investor relations products to publicly traded companies. Through the company's market technology group (15%), Nasdaq facilitates the exchange operations of other exchanges throughout the world and provides financial compliance services.Nasdaq Inc is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services.