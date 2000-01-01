Nasdaq Inc Ordinary Shares - 144A (NASDAQ:NDAQ)
- Market Cap$23.390bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:NDAQ
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorFinancial Data & Stock Exchanges
Company Profile
Nasdaq is primarily known for its equity exchange, but in addition to its market services business (about 35% of sales), the company sells and distributes exchange data through its information services segment (30%). Information services offers Nasdaq-branded indexes to asset managers and investors. Nasdaq's corporate services business (20%) offers listing services and related investor relations products to publicly traded companies. Through the company's market technology group (15%), Nasdaq facilitates the exchange operations of other exchanges throughout the world and provides financial compliance services.Nasdaq Inc is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services.