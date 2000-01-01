Company Profile

Nasdaq Inc is primarily known for its equity exchange, but in addition to its market services business (around 36% of sales), the company sells and distributes exchange data through its information services segment (24%). Information services offers Nasdaq-branded indexes to asset managers and investors. Nasdaq's corporate services business (27%) offers listing services and related investor relations products to publicly traded companies. Through the company's market technology group (13%), Nasdaq facilitates the exchange operations of other exchanges throughout the world.Nasdaq Inc is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services.