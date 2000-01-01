Natcore Technology Inc (TSX:NXT.H)

North American company
Market Info - NXT.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NXT.H

  • Market CapCAD5.450m
  • SymbolTSX:NXT.H
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSolar
  • Currency
  • ISINCA63228P1080

Company Profile

Natcore Technology Inc is a Canada based company. It is a research and development company providing solar cells with improved efficiency and reduced cost. It is focused on using its proprietary nanotechnology discoveries to enable a variety of applications including laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells and its Natcore Foil Cell structure, the development of which eliminates the need to use high-cost silver in mass-manufactured silicon solar cells.

Latest NXT.H news

