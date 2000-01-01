Company Profile

Natcore Technology Inc is a Canada based company. It is a research and development company providing solar cells with improved efficiency and reduced cost. It is focused on using its proprietary nanotechnology discoveries to enable a variety of applications including laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells and its Natcore Foil Cell structure, the development of which eliminates the need to use high-cost silver in mass-manufactured silicon solar cells.