Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NTRA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NTRA

  • Market Cap$2.848bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:NTRA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINUS6323071042

Company Profile

Natera Inc is a provider of diagnostic services predominantly in the United States. It offers various tests which detect chromosomal abnormalities, reasons for miscarriages and paternity.

Latest NTRA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .