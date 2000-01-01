Company Profile

Nathan's Famous Inc is an owner of fast food franchises in the United States. The company's reportable segment includes the Branded Product Program, Product licensing, Restaurant operations and Corporate. Branded Product Program derives revenue principally from the sale of hot dog products either directly to foodservice operators or to various foodservice distributors who resell the products to foodservice operators. It generates maximum revenue from the Branded Product Program segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.