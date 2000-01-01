National Access Cannabis Corp (TSX:META)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - META
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - META
- Market CapCAD54.340m
- SymbolTSX:META
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINCA63243E1043
Company Profile
National Access Cannabis Corp is a healthcare service provider. It is in the business of providing cannabinoid education and introducing patients to medical cannabis treatments by its national network of physicians and health professionals.