National Arts Entertainment and Culture Group Ltd (SEHK:8228)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8228

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8228

  • Market CapHKD910.460m
  • SymbolSEHK:8228
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG6384U1172

Company Profile

National Arts Entertainment and Culture Group Ltd is engaged in film production and distribution, the provision of management services to artistes, and operations of film studio and hotels.

Latest 8228 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .