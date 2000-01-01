National Australia Bank Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:NAB)
National Australia Bank is the most business-focused of the four major banks, holding the largest share of business loans and the number-three spot in home loans. National Australia Bank is currently the third-largest bank by market capitalisation, with the franchise covering consumer, small business, corporate, and institutional sectors. Under the UBank brand the bank also owns one of Australia’s largest digital-only banks. Offshore operations in New Zealand and a soon-to-be-divested wealth management business, MLC, round out the group.National Australia Bank Ltd is a financial services organization. The company offers banking services, life insurance and custodian, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management services and others.