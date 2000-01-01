Company Profile

National Australia Bank is the more business-focused of the four major banks, holding the largest share of business loans and the number three spot in home loans. National Australia Bank is currently the third-largest bank by market capitalisation, with the franchise covering consumer, small business, corporate, and institutional sectors. Under the UBank brand the bank also owns one of Australia’s largest digital only banks. Offshore operations in New Zealand and a soon to be divested Wealth Management business, MLC, round out the group.National Australia Bank Ltd is a financial services organization. The company offers banking services, life insurance and custodian, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management services and others.