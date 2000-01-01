Company Profile

National Beverage is one of the top 10 non-alcoholic beverage companies in the U.S. Its portfolio skews toward functional drinks (i.e. those purporting to offer health benefits) and is anchored by the popular LaCroix sparkling water trademark. Other offerings include Rip It energy drinks, Everfresh juices, and soda brands like Shasta and Faygo. The firm controls most of its production and distribution apparatus, with very little outsourcing. In terms of go-to-market, it uses warehouse distribution for big-box retailers, direct-store-delivery for convenience stores and other small outlets, and food service distributors for the food service channel (schools, hospitals, restaurants). It is controlled by chairman and CEO Nick Caporella, who owns over 73% of the common stock.National Beverage Corp is engaged in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of flavored beverage products. It offers Sparkling Waters, Juices, Energy Drinks and Carbonated Soft Drinks.