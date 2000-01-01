Company Profile

National Beverage Corp makes a variety of nonalcoholic beverages. It distributes its products in the United States. Its main brand is LaCroix Sparkling Water. Other brands include Shasta (sparkling water), Everfresh and Mr. Pure (juices), Rip It (energy drink), and Shasta and Faygo (carbonated soft drinks). The company has a vertically integrated model that goes from procuring raw materials to make concentrates to producing finished products at one of its 12 United States production facilities. It then delivers its product through three distribution channels: take-home (includes grocery stores and other retailers); convenience (includes convenience stores and gas stations); and food-service (independent distributors sell to hospitals, schools, hotels, and airlines).