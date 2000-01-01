Company Profile

National CineMedia Inc is a holding company that operates a digital in-theatre media network across North America. The company displays ads in movie theaters, online, and through mobile video. National CineMedia's most important operation is First Look, its prefeature programming that plays before a movie and related trailers start. The company also operates an online and mobile network in combination with movie theaters that includes movie content, trailers, showtimes, and other features.National CineMedia Inc is a holding company. The company through its subsidiary, operates digital in-theatre media network in North America, through which it sells in-theatre and online advertising and promotions.