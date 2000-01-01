National CineMedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NCMI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NCMI

  • Market Cap$566.570m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:NCMI
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
  • Currency
  • ISINUS6353091076

Company Profile

National CineMedia Inc is a holding company. The company through its subsidiary, operates digital in-theatre media network in North America, through which it sells in-theatre and online advertising and promotions.

Latest NCMI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .